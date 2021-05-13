POSaBIT Appoints Matthew Fowler as Chief Financial Officer

Article content

Veteran technology industry financial executive brings extensive experience to POSaBIT USA’s Leadership Team

SEATTLE — POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that Matthew Fowler has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of POSaBIT USA.

Matt brings over a decade of diverse finance and operating skills to POSaBIT, including financial management, accounting and controls expertise, and oversight of strategic alliances.

Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT, said, “Matt brings to POSaBIT substantial financial experience and a demonstrated track record of successfully leading finance organizations and delivering business results at rapidly growing, innovative technology companies. We are excited to have an executive of his stature join our leadership team at such a momentous time in our growth and development.”

As CFO, Matt will be responsible for oversight and management of finance, legal, human resources, and operations.

“POSaBIT has tremendous momentum and a vision for the future of payment processing,” said Fowler. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the POSaBIT team and help build out a first-class organization focused on providing cutting edge point of sale and payment processing technology for merchants and a great experience for consumers.”