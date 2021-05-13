Pink Talks Challenges Of Long-Term Marriage To Carey Hart

“When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world,” Pink said. “One person can’t be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself.”
“I used to be super needy,” she confessed. “Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.”
“It takes work to redefine what’s important,” she went on. “I don’t want to break up my family. That’s been my main goal, since I had a broken family.”
“Sometimes you have to let it go,” she admitted. “You can’t die on every mountain.”
Celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in January with a tribute to Carey on her Instagram account, Pink wrote: “Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line.”