Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) today announces its operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes, as well as management’s discussion and analysis, are now available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).

Results from operations for the period ended March 31, 2021 include the following (compared to operations for the year ended March 31, 2020):