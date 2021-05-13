Oil Tumbles More Than 3% as U.S. Fuel Pipeline Reopens By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Thursday as a key pipeline for U.S. fuel reopened from a cyberattack-related closure, busting a run-up earlier in the week helped by a temporary squeeze in gasoline supplies.

New York-traded , the benchmark for U.S. crude, was down $2.11 cents, or 3.2%, to $63.97 per barrel buy 12:11 PM Et (16:11 GMT) after news that the Colonial Pipeline that supplies 45% of U.S. East Coast fuel needs had reopened.

London-traded , the global benchmark for crude, fell $1.99, or 2.9%, to $67.33.

* This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR