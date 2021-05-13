Oil Tumbles More Than 3% as U.S. Fuel Pipeline Reopens By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Thursday as a key pipeline for U.S. fuel reopened from a cyberattack-related closure, busting a run-up earlier in the week helped by a temporary squeeze in gasoline supplies.

New York-traded , the benchmark for U.S. crude, was down $2.11 cents, or 3.2%, to $63.97 per barrel buy 12:11 PM Et (16:11 GMT) after news that the Colonial Pipeline that supplies 45% of U.S. East Coast fuel needs had reopened.

London-traded , the global benchmark for crude, fell $1.99, or 2.9%, to $67.33.

* This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates