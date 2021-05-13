Oh where, oh where have Ethereum bulls gone? Sub-$4K ETH fails to entice traders By Cointelegraph

Oh where, oh where have Ethereum bulls gone? Sub-$4K ETH fails to entice traders
Cryptocurrency price corrected sharply today, including Ether (ETH), but this is a short-term move which is not reflective of the more macro-level events which still paint a bullish picture for assets like Ether and .
In the last 30 days, Ether price gained 96%, moving from $2,138 to $4,200 on May 11. Normally the assumption would be that every trader is consumed with euphoria and this would be seen in the funding rate reaching record highs on Ether futures contracts but at the moment this is not the case.
