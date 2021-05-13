NFT game developer Animoca Brands completes capital raise at $1B valuation By Cointelegraph

NFT game developer Animoca Brands completes capital raise at $1B valuation
NFT-focussed game developer Animoca Brands has announced the completion of an $88,888,888 capital raise based on a valuation of $1 billion.
The raise was announced on Thursday, with participants including Kingsway Capital, HashKey Fintech Investment Fund, RIT Capital Partners and Huobi. Up to 93.4 million newly issued shares in Animoca Brands will be distributed to the investors at a subscription price of $0.85 each.
