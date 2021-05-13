Never a dull day in DeFi! May 5-12 By Cointelegraph

Finance Redefined: Never a dull day in DeFi! May 5-12
Never a dull day indeed.
Today was among the busiest in recent DeFi memory, featuring a hack worth eight figures, a token dump worth upwards of eleven from none other than co-founder Vitalik Buterin himself, a significant update on institutional adoption from Aave, and a proposal on Uniswap’s governance forums to turn $UNI into a governance token — a proposal once again courtesy of Vitalik. Rapid reactions, roughly in chronological order (assuming my memory isn’t totally fried from today):
Aave announces permissioned institutional trial pool
xToken gets exploited
Vitalik proposes Uniswap as a stablecoin oracle
Vitalik chooses violence
Other major stories this week:
