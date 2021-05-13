Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental Cost

Article content

By Eric Lam

(Bloomberg) —

Two of the world’s most high-profile cryptocurrency advocates are suddenly at odds over the environmental impact of Bitcoin.

With his surprise announcement that Tesla Inc. would suspend vehicle purchases using the biggest digital currency, Elon Musk became the most prominent voice yet to draw attention to the carbon-emitting energy sources used to sustain Bitcoin’s decentralized network.

The billionaire’s about-face came just three weeks after he appeared to endorse research from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC asserting that Bitcoin mining could end up being good for the planet by incentivizing renewable power.

While Musk offered few details about what prompted his rethink, the episode underscores the growing importance of environmental concerns for companies and investors as they weigh whether to increase exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The apparent split between Musk and Ark on the issue is particularly notable given Tesla is one of the money manager’s biggest stock holdings.

Bullish pronouncements on Bitcoin from both Musk and Wood have been credited with helping propel the cryptocurrency’s dizzying rally to all-time highs this year. Bitcoin sank about 15% after Musk announced the payment suspension in a tweet, though losses have since moderated. It was trading at $51,050 as of 1:35 p.m. in Hong Kong.