Mexico’s central bank keeps rate flat as inflation expectations rise

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate steady, as expected, in a unanimous decision by its five-member board that reflected growing concerns about the path of inflation.

For the second meeting in a row, the Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, kept the rate unchanged at 4.0%, after cutting by 25 basis points in February.

Banxico said that inflation expectations for 2021 had risen since the last monetary policy meeting. It said expectations for the medium and long term remained stable above the 3% target.

Mexican annual inflation picked up faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017, moving well above the central bank’s target level of 3%, with a 1-percentage-point tolerance range above and below that.

While a jump was expected because of accounting factors related to lower energy prices in the same period in 2020, the bank said the persistence of core inflation was an increased risk going forward.

Overall, the balance of risks for inflation had an upward bias, the bank said.

“In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy.”

It cited the “need to consolidate a downward trajectory” for headline and core inflation to the 3% target as one of the reasons for keeping the brakes on interest rates.

The bank cited external inflationary pressures as the first risk to the upside for prices.

All 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast Banxico would maintain borrowing costs at 4.0%, as inflation has surged well above the bank’s 2%-4% target range. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Peter Cooney)