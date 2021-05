My Season 12 faves! Briana and Vincent stole my heart as soon as they walked down the aisle. Like any other married couple, Briana and Vincent had their troubles, but they’re both putting in the effort to work through them. Vincent’s sensitivity to criticism and playful jokes had me nervous for a minute, but ultimately I knew the good times outweighed the bad. In the end, I think they’ll find ways to balance each other out.

Also, how cute was that cheesecake moment? Briana’s face lit up!