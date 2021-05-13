Mark Cuban counters Elon Musk, says Mavs will continue to accept Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Mark Cuban counters Elon Musk, says Mavs will continue to accept Bitcoin
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban will not be following in Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk’s footsteps in withdrawing support for (BTC) payment.
Tweeting in response to Musk on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks owner remarked that the Mavs will continue to accept Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment means for tickets and merchandise items.
