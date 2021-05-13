Lufthansa suspends flights to Tel Aviv through Friday By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are photographed at the day of the airline’s annual general meeting at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German airline Lufthansa on Thursday said it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv through Friday, May 14, due to an escalating conflict in Israel.
“Lufthansa is closely monitoring the current situation in Israel and continues to maintain a close exchange with the authorities, security service providers and our own staff on the ground,” the company said in a statement.
Lufthansa said it expected flights to Israel to resume on Saturday, May 15.
