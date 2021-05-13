Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $313.115 by 18:42 (22:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $20.813B, or 0.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $291.625 to $332.488 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.91%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.444B or 3.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $291.6249 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 25.45% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,772.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.72% on the day.

was trading at $3,769.96 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $929.787B or 41.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $433.040B or 19.55% of the total cryptocurrency market value.