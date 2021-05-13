Liberty Gold Reports Q1 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are presented in United States dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

Liberty Gold is focused on advancing a pipeline of Carlin-Style gold deposits in the Great Basin, U.S.A., a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is home to large-scale oxide gold systems ideal for open-pit heap leach mining. The Great Basin covers portions of the states of Nevada, Utah and Idaho. The Company has a proven track-record in discovery and building value in this region.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At Black Pine we announced the final results from 2020 metallurgical core drilling, highlights include 1 : D-3 zone: 1.23 grams per tonne (“g/t”) of gold (“Au”) over 24.1 metres (“m”), including 2.72 g/t Au over 2.3 m and including 3.39 g/t Au over 4.4 m in LBP231C. D-2 zone: 1.11 g/t Au over 21.7 m, including 1.58 g/t Au over 8.4 m, and 1.20 g/t Au over 3.9 m in LBP238C. E Pit: 0.71 g/t Au over 13.3 m, including 3.19 g/t Au over 5.1 m, and 4.31 g/t Au over 3.6 m in LBP242C. CD Pit: 0.57 g/t Au over 32.0 m, including 0.50 g/t Au over 11.3 m, and 0.36 g/t Au over 16.9 m in LBP251C.



Received approval for an amendment to our Plan of Operations (“PoO”) allowing us to access additional strategic areas for drilling and an easement to a water well. 2

Released results from five large diameter core holes drilled to support phase 3 metallurgical column testing from the D-1, D-2 and D-3 zones include 3 : 3.32 g/t Au over 47.4 m, including 12.5 g/t Au over 5.8 m in LBP214C. 3.62 g/t Au over 8.1 m and 1.27 g/t Au over 54.2 m, including 2.51 g/t Au over 17.0 m in LBP222C. 1.12 g/t Au over 13.4 m and 3.16 g/t Au over 32.0 m in LBP207C. 1.44 g/t Au over 16.5 m and 1.36 g/t Au over 15.2 m and 1.23 g/t Au over 7.6 m in LBP197C.



At TV Tower we announced maiden resource estimates for five gold and copper deposits4 more than tripling the resource endowment. For more details see the news release titled “Liberty Gold Announces Maiden Resource Estimates for Five Gold and Copper Deposits at the TV Tower Project, Turkey”dated April 6, 2021.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial data is derived from our unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related notes thereto (the “Interim Financial Statements”) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards – IAS 34: Interim Financial Statements.

A copy of the Interim Financial Statements is available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The information in the tables below is presented in $000s except per share data:

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Attributable to shareholders: Income (loss) for the period $4,978 $354 Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period $4,708 $1,464 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $0.02 $0.00

As at March 31, As at December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and short-term investments $17,556 $16,832 Working capital $18,894 $17,977 Total assets $60,042 $60,394 Current liabilities $5,608 $6,007 Non-current liabilities $2,644 $2,137 Shareholders’ equity $43,856 $44,176

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past-producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

