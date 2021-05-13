Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K. Are Engaged

And if it seems like it was just yesterday that we found out they were dating…that’s because it pretty much was.
The couple only went public with their relationship last week when they shared a series of steamy make out pics.
Kat took to Instagram to announced their engagement, sharing a photo of her ring and writing “Don’t mind if I do.”
Although it’s unclear exactly when the duo began dating, they certainly look very happy together.
Kat was last linked to Josh Groban, whom she dated for two years, while Andrew split with his wife Cherie Lily in late 2019.
And although we don’t know too much about Kat and Andrew’s relationship, one thing is for sure: Their wedding is going to be a total party!
