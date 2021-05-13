Juva Life CEO Doug Chloupek to Present Live on May 25 –Website now open for Q&A submissions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of Cannabis products is pleased to announce an upcoming CEO Livestream event.

What makes Juva one of the most exciting, and promising, companies in the cannabis marketplace today? Get the very latest from Doug Chloupek, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Juva Life during this exclusive, free livestream event on Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 PM Pacific Time.

The public is invited to visit https://juvalife.com/ceolivestream1 and submit questions up until midnight of May 24th. During the event, Company CFO Mat Lee will make a shareholder presentation and Doug will present a general corporate overview across a range of topics. A question-and-answer session will follow as time permits.

The presentation will be available live and post-event both on the Juva website as well as YouTube. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to watch and listen live as Juva’s CEO offers an up-to-the-minute update on all the ground-breaking activities happening with Juva Life.

“It seems like the whole world is using video to communicate daily,” notes Chloupek. “So, we felt it’s a good time to reach out and provide an update as well as answer some questions. I look forward to this opportunity to address a mix of what we have achieved, what we’ve learned, and where we are headed. I invite everyone to visit our website and send us your questions. I’m looking forward to answering as many as possible, and I greatly appreciate everyone’s interest.”

For those new to the Juva story, please visit our website at www.juvalife.com and ensure you visit https://juvalife.com/ceolivestream1 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tll82CDERf0 on May 25.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO & Founder

Juva Life Inc.

inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is working to bring the cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. From in-house research, cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and delivery services, Juva employs state of the art tools in discovery, development, and data science to identify new molecular profiles for major unmet medical needs. Our initial focus is on cannabis, where we are deploying our platform to target consumer and pharma applications. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Juva Life Investor Relations

Tel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)

Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

