JGBs ease, 30-year yield hits 1-month high after soft auction

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, with an auction of 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) 30-year JGBs drawing tepid demand as rising U.S. inflation concerns kept many investors on sidelines.

A stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer price inflation data released on Wednesday sparked fear of an over-heating in the economy and boosted U.S. bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.16 point to 151.25.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.085% while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.660%, a one-month high.

U.S. consumer price index surged 0.8% in April, its largest rise since June 2009, while the “core” reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%. ($1 = 109.65 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)