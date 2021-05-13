Japan vaccine chief blames drug approval system for slow inoculation drive

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s COVID-19 vaccine chief has blamed a rigid drug approval system for a slow inoculation campaign that is relying on only one approved shot, as a fourth wave of infections raises worries amid preparations for the Summer Olympics.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, took responsibility for the public frustration with the vaccine distributed system but also said the approval process was a disadvantage in an emergency.

“Even though we are in a state of crisis, we’re still using the same rules to approve vaccines that we do under normal times,” Kono said in a TBS television interview broadcast on Wednesday.

“In the wake of this corona situation, the administration needs to change.”

The government aims to inoculate most of its 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of July. The Olympics, postponed last year as the virus was spreading around the world, are due to begin on July 23.

To reach that vaccination target, the government hopes to deliver about 1 million shots a day, about three times faster than the current pace.

From early in the crisis, the government has said it would not skip regulatory steps to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines. That means domestic clinical trials and reviews taking several months to complete.