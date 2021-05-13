Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.49% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.49%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 2.49% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Ube Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.64% or 127.0 points to trade at 2379.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) added 5.34% or 185.0 points to end at 3650.0 and Asahi Kasei Corp. (T:) was up 5.11% or 59.0 points to 1214.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NEC Corp. (T:), which fell 14.05% or 840.0 points to trade at 5140.0 at the close. JGC Corp. (T:) declined 13.36% or 164.0 points to end at 1064.0 and Softbank Group Corp. (T:) was down 7.77% or 713.0 points to 8467.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2943 to 656 and 139 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 26.27 a new 1-month high.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.48% or 0.98 to $65.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.43% or 0.99 to hit $68.33 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.23% or 4.15 to trade at $1818.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 109.66, while EUR/JPY rose 0.25% to 132.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.630.