Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.49% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.49%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 2.49% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Ube Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.64% or 127.0 points to trade at 2379.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) added 5.34% or 185.0 points to end at 3650.0 and Asahi Kasei Corp. (T:) was up 5.11% or 59.0 points to 1214.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NEC Corp. (T:), which fell 14.05% or 840.0 points to trade at 5140.0 at the close. JGC Corp. (T:) declined 13.36% or 164.0 points to end at 1064.0 and Softbank Group Corp. (T:) was down 7.77% or 713.0 points to 8467.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2943 to 656 and 139 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 26.27 a new 1-month high.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.48% or 0.98 to $65.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.43% or 0.99 to hit $68.33 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.23% or 4.15 to trade at $1818.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 109.66, while EUR/JPY rose 0.25% to 132.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.630.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR