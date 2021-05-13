Japan service sector sentiment worsens in April: government By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman walks outside a luxury brand store at Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district, Japan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 39.1 in April, down for the first time in three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff – called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends – showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 49.0 seen in March.
