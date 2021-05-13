Italy’s antitrust fines Google 102 million euros for abuse of dominant position By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google (NASDAQ:) 102 million euros for abuse of dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and its app store Google Play.
In a statement the regulator said it had also required Google to make Enel (MI:) X’s app for services related to electric vehicle charging available on Android Auto.
