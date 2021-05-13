Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ Customer-First Focus Leads to 2021 Top Fulfillment Provider Ranking in the Netherlands by Emerce

Article content

Ingram Micro recognized on the Emerce100 Best Companies in e-Business list for second consecutive year

WAALWIJK, Netherlands — Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, e-commerce logistics and IT asset disposition services, announced it has again been recognized as a top provider of fulfillment warehousing by Emerce, a Netherlands-based media platform for e-business decision makers. This marks the second consecutive year Ingram Micro has been included on the Emerce100, a list of the best companies in e-business.

The 2021 Emerce100 list was determined by the results of surveys and an analysis of 998 companies conducted by Dutch market researcher Motivaction International. Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services is one of ten third-party logistics providers recognized in the fulfillment warehousing category.

“We are proud to be listed among the top fulfillment warehousing providers in the Netherlands once again,” said Jack Heijkans, vice president of commerce, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “We are trusted by some of today’s biggest brands and emerging businesses — not just in Europe, but globally — which is a testament to our customer-first focus and the excellence of our operations and teams. E-commerce will continue to take on more and more importance around the world, but it requires strong logistics and planning to be successful, and we enable that for our clients. We facilitate customer growth through world-class operations, supported by continuous investments in innovative technology, collaborative relationships and ensuring our services address the complete lifecycle of products — from receiving, to returns, to disposition and everything in between. We are proud to see our success acknowledged by Emerce.”