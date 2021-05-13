Inflation Angst Sees Korean, Thai Bonds Looking Most Vulnerable

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bonds in South Korea and Thailand appear to be the most at risk in Asia as U.S. inflation expectations increase, according to a Bloomberg study.

Debt from the two nations has been the most sensitive to past episodes when American break-even rates have jumped, based on five past scenarios starting in 2011. Korea’s bonds showed a z-score — which measures the relationship to the mean — of 0.81, while Thailand’s is 0.77. That compares with just 0.09 for China and minus 0.01 in India.

The vulnerability of Korea and Thai bonds can be attributed to the tight spread of their yields over U.S. Treasuries, and also their susceptibility to imported inflation due to their relatively high reliance on energy imports.

Inflation expectations are ratcheting higher around the world as record central-bank stimulus has created a mountain of liquidity that is starting to filter through into consumer prices. The U.S. 10-year break-even rate, which measures expectations for future inflation, climbed to as high as 2.59% this week, from just 0.47% in March last year.

“We could get higher break-evens and higher nominals if the Federal Reserve not only lets inflation overshoot, but also allows the U.S. economy to run hot,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “This scenario is less clear cut, but should be marginally detrimental to emerging Asia bonds, he said.