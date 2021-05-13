Hyundai to invest $7.4 bln in U.S. by 2025, with electric cars in focus

Article content

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it planned to invest $7.4 billion in the United States by 2025 to produce electric vehicles, upgrade production facilities and further its investment in smart mobility solutions.

Hyundai’s announcement comes as U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration prioritized a push toward electric cars, aiming to replace the 650,000 vehicles in federal fleets with U.S.-made electric vehicles.

In January, Biden also signed an executive order aimed at imposing tougher rules on government procurement practices to increase purchases of American-made products, strengthening domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.

Analysts said Hyundai’s U.S. investment was essential to take advantage of the Biden administration’s EV policies and to receive subsidies and tax incentives.

“If Hyundai seeks to fully leverage U.S. EV policies, they need to pursue not only EV production but also sourcing major auto parts in the United States,” said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.

Lee added that it is up to how the South Korean carmaker sources U.S.-made batteries for its U.S. EV production, raising potential further investment in the United States by top battery makers.