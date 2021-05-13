Hilary Duff Is Worried That She’s Cheugy

“I’ve been stressing for days about this.”
Hilary Duff just discovered what “cheugy” means — but to be fair, I think a lot of people just discovered what “cheugy” means.
And in case you haven’t updated your pop culture glossary just yet, cheugy refers to someone or something that’s out of date and/or “trying too hard.”
If you need some examples, take it from the woman who helped coined the phrase:
After Hilary did some research into the phrase, she became pretty concerned about whether or not she, herself, is cheugy.
“Listen, guys, I’ve been stressing for days about this. Ever since I heard the word? Fear overcoming my mind. Like, am I cheugy? Are you cheugy? Do you know if you’re cheugy?” Hilary asked on her Instagram story.
She continued, “Is someone who’s cheugy aware of it? Is it a big deal to be cheugy?”
And concluded with the question that most millennials are probably asking: “What the fuck is going on?”
Hilary didn’t reveal what the consensus was from her followers, so whether or not she’s cheugy is still up for debate.
Taking into account that Hilary is still very relevant and has a super successful acting career, I’d personally deem her not cheugy.
But also considering the fact that Buzzfeed is “kinda cheugy” and I’m the one writing this article, I might not be the authority on the matter.
So what do you think? Is Hilary Duff cheugy? Comment below!
