Gold up on hopes for continued low rates, firm yields cap gains

Gold edged up on Thursday on hopes that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime
soon, although a jump in U.S. Treasury yields following a strong
rise in April consumer prices capped gains.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.22 per ounce by 0318
GMT, after falling more than 1% in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,818.80.
“We’re still getting on the aftershock of that consumer
price index release and the expectations now from the market
that the Fed will be forced to do something about inflation,” IG
Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
The Fed, however, has been reiterating that inflation will
be so transitory that it won’t have to worry about adjusting
interest rates, he added.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by
the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over
rising inflation.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin surprises of
weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented
the U.S. central bank’s plans to keep its support for the
economy wide open.
Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and
bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
However, worries over rising inflation lifted benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields to their highest in more
than a month, while the dollar held firm.
“The stronger dollar and higher U.S. rates punished the
precious metals group (yesterday),” ED&F Man Capital Markets
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
“Although we suspect that this weakness will prove to be
short-lived given rising inflationary expectations and a Fed
that at least for now, does not seem to be too eager to raise
rates.”
Palladium gained 0.9% to $2,882.69 per ounce. Silver
was steady at $27.04 per ounce, while platinum was
up 0.6% at $1,217.01.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)