Gold up on hopes for continued low rates, firm yields cap gains

Gold edged up on Thursday on hopes that

the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime

soon, although a jump in U.S. Treasury yields following a strong

rise in April consumer prices capped gains.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.22 per ounce by 0318

GMT, after falling more than 1% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,818.80.

“We’re still getting on the aftershock of that consumer

price index release and the expectations now from the market

that the Fed will be forced to do something about inflation,” IG

Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

The Fed, however, has been reiterating that inflation will

be so transitory that it won’t have to worry about adjusting

interest rates, he added.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by

the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over

rising inflation.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin surprises of

weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented

the U.S. central bank’s plans to keep its support for the

economy wide open.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and

bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

However, worries over rising inflation lifted benchmark U.S.