Gold rises on hopes of rates staying low, firm yields cap gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Gold edged up on Thursday on hopes that

the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime

soon, although a surge in U.S. Treasury yields following a sharp

rise in April consumer prices capped gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,816.63 per ounce by 0546

GMT, after falling more than 1% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,817.40.

“We’re still getting on the aftershock of that consumer

price index release and the expectations now from the market

that the Fed will be forced to do something about inflation,” IG

Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

The Fed, however, has been reiterating that inflation will

be so transitory that it won’t have to worry about adjusting

interest rates, he added.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased the

most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over

rising inflation.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin surprises of

weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented

the U.S. central bank’s plans to keep its support for the

economy wide open.

“The Fed is probably quite focused on unemployment as a

reason for keeping the narrative dovish,” Nicholas Frappell,

global general manager at ABC Bullion, said.

The Fed pledged to leave borrowing costs unchanged until the

economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on

track to “moderately” exceed that level for some time.

“Given the Flexible Average Inflation target, there is

awareness that the Fed can allow for some inflationary room,”

Frappell added.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and

bond yields, raising the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

However, worries over rising inflation lifted benchmark U.S.

10-year Treasury yields to their highest in more

than a month, while the dollar held firm.

Palladium gained 0.9% to $2,881.61 per ounce. Silver

was down 0.5% at $26.90 per ounce, while platinum

was up 0.2% at $1,211.87.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

