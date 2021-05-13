Gold hits 1-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar climb

Article content

Gold touched a one-week low on Thursday,

as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar firmed after a

bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets

for early interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,814.47 per ounce by

1108 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74

earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,814.40.

“The real yields continue to rise and there is speculation

in the market that there would be a surprise tightening by the

Federal Reserve,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets

strategy at Bank of China International.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to

their highest in more than a month, while the dollar index

rose 0.1% versus rivals.

Data on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices jumped the

most in nearly 12 years in April, intensified concerns over

rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes.

High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

However, the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low

until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2%

and is on track to “moderately” exceed that level for some time.

Investor now await the U.S. jobless claims report later in