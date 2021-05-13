Gold dips as firmer U.S. dollar offsets easing bond yields

Article content

Gold edged lower on Friday, as a firmer

dollar made bullion more expensive for other currency holders,

although a pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields limited losses

for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,823.77 per ounce by

0127 GMT. Bullion lost 0.4% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,823.20.

* The dollar index held firm near a one-week high,

and was set for a weekly gain against its rivals.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped

from a more than one-month high hit on Thursday. Lower bond

yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest

bearing gold.

* Data on Thursday showed that fewer Americans filed new

claims for unemployment benefits last week, while producer

prices increased more than expected in April.

* Recent economic readings out of the United States have

sparked concerns over rising inflation and raised bets over an

earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve rate hike.

* The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates

low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation

hits 2% and is on track to “moderately” exceed that level for

some time.

* Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environment