Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.33%, while the index added 0.18%, and the index added 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.50% or 0.765 points to trade at 31.420 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 1.62% or 2.20 points to end at 137.85 and Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) was up 1.58% or 1.040 points to 66.780 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:), which fell 2.74% or 2.310 points to trade at 81.970 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.26% or 0.31 points to end at 24.26 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.21% or 1.37 points to 111.98.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 4.10% to 65.98, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 3.37% to settle at 14.730 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 2.83% to close at 2.546.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 6.29% to 10.072 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 5.01% to settle at 9.632 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.16% to 47.210 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which rose 2.83% to 2.546, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.24% to settle at 410.200 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which gained 2.22% to close at 34.490.

The worst performers were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.16% to 47.210 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 30.51 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.18% to 112.400 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 367 to 307 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.83% or 0.89 to 30.51.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.79% to 24.39 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.15% or 2.75 to $1825.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 3.25% or 2.15 to hit $63.93 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 2.91% or 2.02 to trade at $67.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.2078, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8604.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.730.

