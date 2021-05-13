Friends Cast Reunion Will Air On HBO Max In May

“The One Where They Get Back Together.”
If you’re a Friends fan, chances are you’ve been counting down the days until the highly-anticipated reunion special.
After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc will officially reunite for Friends: The Reunion, which will start streaming on May 27 on HBO Max.
The reunion comes on the one-year anniversary of Friends hitting HBO Max, and it’s happening on a Thursday, aka the day Friends aired on NBC for 10 seasons.
The quick clip simply shows David, Jennifer, Lisa, Matthew, Courteney, and Matt walking arm-in-arm, and TBH, I got a little emotional.
The cast also shared the teaser on their Instagrams with some pretty wholesome captions.
Friends: The Reunion will feature the original cast reuniting on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank as they reminisce about the show and look back on the impact it has had.
And, alongside the OG cast, the reunion special has a pretty impressive list of guest stars.
Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Pickles, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Tom Lennon, who guest starred on Friends will all make appearances.
Basically, I couldn’t BE anymore excited for this reunion and to just see the cast together again.
TV and Movies
