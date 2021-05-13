Finding Gems Amid the Market Wreckage By StockNews

© Reuters. Finding Gems Amid the Market Wreckage
The S&P 500 (SPY) selloff has intensified this past week. So far, it’s looking and behaving like a culmination of the market’s rotation out of growth stocks. We’ve seen big declines in certain parts of the market from the big winners of 2020 that peaked in mid-February. Since their recent highs – the cannabis ETF (MJ) is down 44%; the cloud computing ETF (WCLD) is down 27%; and the semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 14%. In today’s commentary, I cover some of the opportunities that have been created, ways to take advantage, and what I’m monitoring when it comes to the broad weakness in the market. Read on below to find out more….In this commentary, I want to focus on the latest developments that have happened since last week and provide more reasoning behind recent decisions.
But, I want to reiterate 3 things:
We’ve covered these factors with more depth in previous commentaries and our first webinar, so any new subscribers can check those out if interested.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.