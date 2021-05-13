Finding Gems Amid the Market Wreckage By StockNews



© Reuters. Finding Gems Amid the Market Wreckage



The S&P 500 (SPY) selloff has intensified this past week. So far, it’s looking and behaving like a culmination of the market’s rotation out of growth stocks. We’ve seen big declines in certain parts of the market from the big winners of 2020 that peaked in mid-February. Since their recent highs – the cannabis ETF (MJ) is down 44%; the cloud computing ETF (WCLD) is down 27%; and the semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 14%. In today’s commentary, I cover some of the opportunities that have been created, ways to take advantage, and what I’m monitoring when it comes to the broad weakness in the market. Read on below to find out more….In this commentary, I want to focus on the latest developments that have happened since last week and provide more reasoning behind recent decisions.

But, I want to reiterate 3 things:

The macro backdrop remains favorable due to earnings growth and low interest rates.

We are likely in a high-growth, high-inflation world for the next 3 to 5 quarters, which we’ve only experienced for brief spurts of time in the past few decades.

Another remarkable aspect of this period is that nearly every segment of the economy is in expansion mode – industrials, housing, consumer spending, government spending, monetary policy, etc. Parts of the economy that are offline should come online in the next few months, creating another catalyst.

We’ve covered these factors with more depth in previous commentaries and our first webinar, so any new subscribers can check those out if interested.

