European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.

The pan-European index fell 1.0%, heading further away from all-time highs.

Basic resources and oil and gas sectors, among the recent top gainers on the back of a surge in commodity prices, fell over 2% as a strong dollar put a dent in metal and oil prices. [MET/L]

British luxury brand Burberry tumbled 8.8% on reporting a 10% drop in annual sales, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK’s biggest broadband and mobile provider, BT Group (LON:), fell 5.4% as it reported a 7% fall in revenue and a 6% fall in adjusted earnings for the full year.

Markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were closed for public holiday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR