EOS Falls 14% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 14% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $10.6408 by 12:38 (16:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 13.77% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $10.1958B, or 0.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $9.5187 to $11.6234 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.95%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.2787B or 3.68% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 53.69% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,206.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.54% on the day.

was trading at $3,845.38 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.21%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $939.6135B or 41.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $446.5959B or 19.72% of the total cryptocurrency market value.