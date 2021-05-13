Elon Musk Suspends Tesla Purchases Using Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Elon Musk Suspends Tesla Purchases Using Bitcoin



Elon Musk announces Tesla (NASDAQ:) is suspending BTC as a means of payment.

Musk also shared a Twitter poll on what people think about DOGE as the next option.

drops below $50,000 before bouncing back.

Few hours ago, Elon Musk released a statement on Twitter about Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. Musk is concerned with the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels used for Bitcoin mining and transactions.

The announcement on Twitter reads,

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come as great cost to the environment. Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use

On another note, people are speculating that Tesla is on the verge of accepting Dogecoin (DOGE). This is after Musk shared a poll on Twitter. Consequently, out of 3,922,516 respondents, 78.2% believe it is a good idea.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021

Hence, the public has started to foresee the chances of Tesla incorporating the meme token DOGE. More so, the reason for the poll has now become obvious to the crypto community. It can never be a welcoming idea to the Bitcoin community. However, it can be a big opportunity for DOGE to thrive on one of its highest levels.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin drops below $50,000 after the announcement. BTC expectedly reacted negatively to this news. Its price even went down to $46,000 before a slight recovery to $50,000.

Currently, the price of Bitcoin is $51,082.12 with a downward trend of over 10%. Apart from this, the volume is $100,457,829,815 in the last 24 hours.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora