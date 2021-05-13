EHealth settles with Starboard, hands one board seat to activist By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) – Insurer eHealth Inc sidestepped a possible proxy contest with Starboard Value LP by giving the activist investor one board seat two months after Starboard nominated four directors, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two sides settled on handing the seat to James Murray, president and chief operating officer at Magellan Health (NASDAQ:) Inc. He was one of Starboard’s nominees.

Starboard, which owns 7% of eHealth, said in a regulatory filing in March that it felt the company’s stock was undervalued. At that time, eHealth said it had held discussions with the activist and was “open minded.”

Starboard’s nominations came after eHealth had settled with another activist, Hudson (NYSE:) Executive Capital, which had also said the share price was undervalued.

The stock price has fallen 13% since January, closing at $61.39 on Wednesday.

EHealth has been run by Scott Flanders since 2016 and during this tenure, the stock price has climbed 365%.

During the first quarter of 2021, Starboard launched two new campaigns and won five board seats.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR