ECB’s Stournaras says Europe not facing same inflation worries as U.S. By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras attends the annual meeting of the bank’s shareholders in Athens, Greece April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo
ATHENS (Reuters) – Europe is not facing the kind of inflation concerns seen in the United States and the current mix of monetary and fiscal policy is appropriate, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.
“I think both fiscal and monetary policy are the right mix,” Stournaras told the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens.
He said that despite signs that financial markets were predicting inflation, in Europe models showed that “we have not yet to worry about inflation or not to worry as perhaps in the United States.”
