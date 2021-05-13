Drake’s God’s Plan Scholarship Recipient Just Graduated

“After being mic’ed, I was walked over to the Frost School of Music where there was also a large crowd of students,” she continued. “I was told to only look at the cameras and wait for my cue to begin speaking. A few minutes later, Drake approached me. I was in complete shock! The reaction shown in the ‘God’s Plan’ video was 100% authentic. I had tears in my eye, I screamed, I ran around. He told me that he had read my story, was proud of me, and that he wanted to give me $50,000 towards my education… It was mind-blowing to say the least.”