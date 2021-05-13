DoorDash raises key full-year growth forecast By Reuters

The company, which went public in December, said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value, which is the total value of all orders placed on its app as well as fees for its DashPass subscription service, of $35 billion to $38 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $30 billion to $33 billion.

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc raised its forecast for gross order value on Thursday, signaling the company expected the pandemic-driven demand for food delivery to remain high despite the rollout of vaccines.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

