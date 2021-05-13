Dollar rally pauses as investors take stock of inflation anxiety

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar took a breather on Friday but looks set to post weekly gains against a basket of currencies as investors try to assess the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sooner.

A strong reading on U.S. wholesale prices and jobless claims on Thursday failed to spark a renewed uptick in Treasury yields, which some traders put down to the market already pricing in a degree of inflation worries.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve has been sticking to its script that its stimulus will be in place for some time to support the economy, with officials viewing a spike in inflation as transitory.

All the same, given the U.S. economic normalization is gathering steam, market players say underlying inflation concerns will remain for now.

“Inflation will remain a big theme for markets in coming few months. The Fed says it will be transitory but markets are asking ‘what if it turns out not to be transitory,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In early Friday trade, the dollar index paused at 90.752 , sitting on a gain of 0.5% so far this week and keeping some distance from its 2-1/2-month low of 89.979 set on Tuesday.