Does Mike Novogratz hold more than $5B in crypto? By Cointelegraph



Does Mike Novogratz hold more than $5B in crypto?



Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz, a billionaire active in the digital asset space, says up to 85% of his net worth is in cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer published today, Novogratz said that while he did have roughly 30% of his net worth in crypto starting at the 2017 bull run, the recent price surges in the crypto space had increased the valuation of his holdings, making them “up to 85 percent“ of the billionaire investor’s net worth. According to Bloomberg, Novogratz is valued at $6.25 billion as of May 12, meaning his crypto could potentially be worth $5.3 billion.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph