Diem parters with Silvergate bank to launch stablecoin in the US By Cointelegraph

Diem parters with Silvergate bank to launch stablecoin in the US
Facebook-backed digital currency project, the Diem Association, has partnered with cryptocurrency-friendly bank Silvergate to launch a stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar.
Diem announced Wednesday a new model of its upcoming stablecoin, relocating its main operations from Switzerland to the United States and withdrawing its application for a payment system license from the Swiss Financial Markets Authority.
