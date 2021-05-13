DeFi lending platform Aave reveals ‘permissioned pool’ for institutions By Cointelegraph

DeFi lending platform Aave reveals ‘permissioned pool’ for institutions
The banks are out of the bag: In a Tweet on Wednesday, Stani Kulechov, co-founder of decentralized finance money market protocol Aave, revealed that the Aave protocol has built a “private pool” for institutions to “practice” before getting involved with the DeFi ecosystem.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Twitter user posted an angry tweet directed at Aave’s official Twitter account, noting that his address had been “blacklisted” due to Anti-Money Laundering requirements:
