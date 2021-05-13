Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures fell more than 5% on Thursday on profit-taking after recent multi-year highs and follow-through selling a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected domestic stocks, analysts said.

Soybean and wheat futures fell sharply, also retreating from multi-year highs. “Today is all about a long overdue correction in an overbought market,” StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in a client note.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn settled down its daily 40-cent limit at $6.74-3/4 per bushel. July soybeans ended down 58-1/2 cents at $15.84 a bushel and CBOT July wheat fell 28-1/4 cents to settle at $7.01-1/2 a bushel.

Corn posted the biggest declines on a percentage basis a day after the USDA projected corn stocks at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year at 1.5 billion bushels, above most analysts’ expectations and up from 1.257 billion expected to remain at the end of 2020/21.

The figure eased concerns about tightening grain supplies that had helped lift CBOT July corn to $7.35-1/4 last week, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since March 2013.

“Obviously the USDA’s forecasts carry considerable weight,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. However, he added, “Much of the market though views these numbers as optimistic.”