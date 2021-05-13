Corn rebounds on technical support, set for biggest weekly loss in nearly 2 yrs

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Friday, as technical support lifted up prices from a two-week low hit earlier in the session, though the market was set for its biggest weekly loss in nearly two years on higher-than-expected global production outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.8% at $6.80 a bushel by 0134 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 30 of $6.66 a bushel earlier in the session.

* For the week, corn was down more than 7%, set for its first weekly loss in seven and its biggest weekly fall since August 2019.

* The most active soybeans futures contract was up 0.5% for the week, its seventh straight weekly gain.

* The most active wheat futures contract was down nearly 6.5% for the week, its biggest weekly slide since August.

* The USDA earlier this week projected corn stocks at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year at 1.5 billion bushels, above most analysts’ expectations and up from 1.257 billion bushels expected to remain at the end of 2020/21.

* Russian agriculture consultancy SovEcon raised its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop by 1 million tonnes, to 81.7 million tonnes, citing a larger-than-expected harvest area.