Corn hits over one-week low as USDA production forecast beats estimates

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell more than 1% to hit a more than one-week low on Thursday, as concerns about global supplies were tempered after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged a production forecast above market expectations.

Soybeans fell nearly 1% to fall from a September 2012 high, while wheat also slid.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4% to $7.05 a bushel by 0346 GMT, near the session low of $6.98-1/2, its lowest since May 5. Corn closed down 1% on Wednesday.

Analysts said corn was under pressure from the USDA report, but said losses were checked by skepticism about the figures.

“Obviously the USDA’s forecasts carry considerable weight. Much of the market though views these numbers as optimistic,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The USDA projected U.S. 2021/22 corn ending stocks at 1.507 billion bushels, up from 1.257 billion bushels expected at the end of 2020/21, and above the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll for 1.344 billion bushels.

The USDA also lowered its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 corn crop to 102 million tonnes, from 109 million tonnes last month, while Brazilian government supply agency Conab lowered its forecast to 106.413 million tonnes, from 108.966 million tonnes in April.