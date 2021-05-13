Copper dips as U.S. inflation data boosts dollar

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices eased on Thursday, as the dollar held gains on higher-than-expected U.S. inflation, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.8% to 75,790 yuan ($11,740.01) a tonne at 0533 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $10,410 a tonne.

The dollar was supported by higher Treasury yields after a surprisingly strong rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in inflationary pressure.

The consumer price index jumped 0.8% last month, its largest gain since June 2009. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would climb 0.2%.

“The April CPI data…was significantly higher than market expectations. However, the current orientation of loose monetary policy is not expected to change immediately,” China-based Huatai Futures said in a report.

“Fundamentally, we also need to focus on whether downstream procurement can recover to a certain extent when prices fall. As the current second quarter is still in the traditional peak consumption season…the recommendation to buy on dips is still maintained for the time being,” the company said.