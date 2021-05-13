Coinbase revenue tripled in Q1, plans to add bank-like services and to list DOGE By Cointelegraph

Home Business Coinbase revenue tripled in Q1, plans to add bank-like services and to...

The first quarter revenue of leading U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, more than tripled its Q4 2020 performance.

According to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase generated earnings of $3.05 per share and total revenues of $1.8 billion. However, the firm fell slightly short of its expected $3.07 per share.