China’s yuan drifts as US inflation spike gives RMB bulls pause for thought

Matilda Colman
May 13, 2021

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed

on Thursday, pausing after a sharp pull-back earlier in the week

and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data which is prompting

traders to reassess their bearish outlook for the dollar.

Traders said strong foreign exchange demand by

overseas-listed Chinese firms to make dividend payments would

also continue to weigh on the yuan in the near term.

“It’s really hard to say if (U.S.) inflation data reflects a

short-term phenomenon or a long-term one. But at the moment it

doesn’t look anymore like the dollar index is going to fall

through 90,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12

years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed

against supply constraints, data on Wednesday showed. That

bolstered the dollar and pushed benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury

yields to a five-week high.

After a sharp yuan drop against the dollar on Wednesday, the

People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate

at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker

than market expectations and the biggest single-day weakening

since March 9.

The yuan had risen to a near three-year high against the

dollar on Monday amid expectations of prolonged dollar weakness

and ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4560 per dollar and traded

at 6.4552 by midday, just 23 pips stronger than Wednesday’s late

session close.

The offshore yuan edged up to 6.4537 per dollar

from a close of 6.4601.

Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the

yuan would likely prove resilient once the Federal Reserve does

start tapering as China had avoided sharp cuts in policy rates

seen in the United States and elsewhere in the world in response

to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The U.S. Treasury) yield differential should help defend

the CNY exchange rate,” he said.

Chinese money and lending data on Wednesday showed bank

lending and broader credit slowed more than expected in April as

the central bank gradually scales back pandemic-drive stimulus,

but it did not point to a sudden change in policy towards

tightening, analysts said.

“The significant slowdown of TSF growth in April did not

suggest underlying credit demand weakened materially, as

activity growth and firms’ expectation remained robust in April,

at least suggested by PMI data. It also did not suggest policy

tightened significantly, as interbank interest rates were

broadly stable,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao

Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

