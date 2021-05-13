China’s yuan drifts as US inflation spike gives RMB bulls pause for thought

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed

on Thursday, pausing after a sharp pull-back earlier in the week

and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data which is prompting

traders to reassess their bearish outlook for the dollar.

Traders said strong foreign exchange demand by

overseas-listed Chinese firms to make dividend payments would

also continue to weigh on the yuan in the near term.

“It’s really hard to say if (U.S.) inflation data reflects a

short-term phenomenon or a long-term one. But at the moment it

doesn’t look anymore like the dollar index is going to fall

through 90,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12

years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed

against supply constraints, data on Wednesday showed. That

bolstered the dollar and pushed benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury

yields to a five-week high.

After a sharp yuan drop against the dollar on Wednesday, the

People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate

at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker

than market expectations and the biggest single-day weakening

since March 9.

The yuan had risen to a near three-year high against the

dollar on Monday amid expectations of prolonged dollar weakness