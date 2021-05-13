China’s yuan drifts as US inflation spike gives RMB bulls pause for thought

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed
on Thursday, pausing after a sharp pull-back earlier in the week
and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data which is prompting
traders to reassess their bearish outlook for the dollar.
Traders said strong foreign exchange demand by
overseas-listed Chinese firms to make dividend payments would
also continue to weigh on the yuan in the near term.
“It’s really hard to say if (U.S.) inflation data reflects a
short-term phenomenon or a long-term one. But at the moment it
doesn’t look anymore like the dollar index is going to fall
through 90,” said a trader at a foreign bank.
U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12
years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed
against supply constraints, data on Wednesday showed. That
bolstered the dollar and pushed benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields to a five-week high.
After a sharp yuan drop against the dollar on Wednesday, the
People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate
at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker
than market expectations and the biggest single-day weakening
since March 9.
The yuan had risen to a near three-year high against the
dollar on Monday amid expectations of prolonged dollar weakness
and ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy.
Spot yuan opened at 6.4560 per dollar and traded
at 6.4552 by midday, just 23 pips stronger than Wednesday’s late
session close.
The offshore yuan edged up to 6.4537 per dollar
from a close of 6.4601.
Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the
yuan would likely prove resilient once the Federal Reserve does
start tapering as China had avoided sharp cuts in policy rates
seen in the United States and elsewhere in the world in response
to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The U.S. Treasury) yield differential should help defend
the CNY exchange rate,” he said.
Chinese money and lending data on Wednesday showed bank
lending and broader credit slowed more than expected in April as
the central bank gradually scales back pandemic-drive stimulus,
but it did not point to a sudden change in policy towards
tightening, analysts said.
“The significant slowdown of TSF growth in April did not
suggest underlying credit demand weakened materially, as
activity growth and firms’ expectation remained robust in April,
at least suggested by PMI data. It also did not suggest policy
tightened significantly, as interbank interest rates were
broadly stable,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The yuan market at 4:16AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4612 6.4258 -0.55%
Spot yuan 6.4552 6.4575 0.04%
Divergence from -0.09%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.13%
Spot change since 2005 28.21%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.4 97.19 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.777 90.742 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4537 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6117 -2.28%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao
Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
