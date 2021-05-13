China stocks end lower on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks ended lower on Thursday after the country’s latest bank lending data missed forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0% to 4,992.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,429.54 points.

** Chinese banks extended 1.47 trillion yuan ($227.91 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down from March, missing analysts’ expectations.

** Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would drop to 1.6 trillion yuan in April, down from 2.73 trillion yuan in the previous month and 1.7 trillion yuan a year earlier.

** The trend of China’s credit “shift” is continuing, as Beijing targets to stabilize macro leverage ratio for the full-year target, Haitong Securities noted in a report.

** Tensions between Beijing and Washington added to the pressure.

** The Chinese government has turned its western Xinjiang province into essentially an “open-air prison,” a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday as the department published a report that criticized China’s treatment of religious minorities.

** Materials stocks slid, with the CSI300 materials index closing 4.2% lower, posting its worst day since March 24.